Descendant of enslaved people can sue Harvard University over photos of half-naked ancestors, state supreme court rules

(CNN) Massachusetts' highest court has ruled that a woman claiming to be the descendant of enslaved people can proceed with some of the claims in her lawsuit against Harvard University.

The June 23 ruling from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court allows Tamara Lanier to seek damages from Harvard for mistreating her when using photographs of her ancestors -- images known as daguerreotypes.

Lanier alleges that a Harvard professor commissioned the photographs of her ancestors without their consent and without compensating them, and then attempted to use the photos to allege the "biological inferiority" of Black people, according to her complaint.

The court's decision allows Harvard to retain possession of the images, but also allows Lanier to pursue claims for infliction of emotional distress against the university in state courts.

The images of Lanier's ancestors, Renty and his daughter Delia, were taken in South Carolina when they were enslaved in the 1800's, according to Lanier's complaint. Before the photos were taken, Lanier's complaint states, one of her enslaved ancestors was forced to disrobe and another was stripped naked to the waist.

