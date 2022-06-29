Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

(CNN) Rodd Gray moved to Eureka Springs to rest.

Gray had done it all, or close to it, in his 60-plus years -- the military veteran has been a hairdresser, computer programmer, award-winning AIDS advocate , and drag queen (he performed as Patti Le Plae Safe, a Miss Gay America winner). When a tornado blew through Dallas and destroyed his former workplace, followed shortly by the arrival of Covid-19, the Texan was ready to trade in the bustle for some quiet in the Arkansas town of 2,000.

But when he arrived in January of last year, retirement didn't happen. Gray fell in fast with the locals, even reviving the Ms. Le Plae Safe act for charity gigs. Now he mans the front desk at a motel-turned-LGBTQ-friendly resort, the Wanderoo Lodge, owned by a gay couple who recently settled in Eureka themselves.

The only problem with moving to Eureka Springs, Gray said, is that he didn't get there sooner.

Rainbow painted stairs are seen in downtown Eureka Springs. A Progress Pride Flag flies in downtown Eureka Springs.

It doesn't have the legacy of San Francisco. It doesn't draw the summer crowds of Provincetown, Massachusetts, and its performance scene doesn't rival that of Orlando or other metropolises. But Eureka Springs has become the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis. It's a sleepy but vibrant small town where you know your neighbors and feel comfortable being your fullest self, its residents say. "Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka, goes one saying.

