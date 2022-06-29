Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis
Updated 12:09 PM ET, Wed June 29, 2022
(CNN)Rodd Gray moved to Eureka Springs to rest.
Gray had done it all, or close to it, in his 60-plus years -- the military veteran has been a hairdresser, computer programmer, award-winning AIDS advocate, and drag queen (he performed as Patti Le Plae Safe, a Miss Gay America winner). When a tornado blew through Dallas and destroyed his former workplace, followed shortly by the arrival of Covid-19, the Texan was ready to trade in the bustle for some quiet in the Arkansas town of 2,000.
But when he arrived in January of last year, retirement didn't happen. Gray fell in fast with the locals, even reviving the Ms. Le Plae Safe act for charity gigs. Now he mans the front desk at a motel-turned-LGBTQ-friendly resort, the Wanderoo Lodge, owned by a gay couple who recently settled in Eureka themselves.
The only problem with moving to Eureka Springs, Gray said, is that he didn't get there sooner.
It doesn't have the legacy of San Francisco. It doesn't draw the summer crowds of Provincetown, Massachusetts, and its performance scene doesn't rival that of Orlando or other metropolises. But Eureka Springs has become the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis. It's a sleepy but vibrant small town where you know your neighbors and feel comfortable being your fullest self, its residents say. "Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka, goes one saying.
CNN spoke with several Eureka Springs residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
An abbreviated LGBTQ history of Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs is a town of contrasts: Rainbow-painted staircases are stacked in between restored Victorian buildings, where you'll find Pride flags as abundantly as you'd find Confederate flags outside of town. A nearly 70-foot-tall Jesus statue gazes over a place once called the "gayest small town in America."
Though it was first home to members of the Osage tribe before they were forcibly cast out of the area, Eureka has been a "warm and welcoming host to people of all classes, backgrounds, races and genders" since its founding in the 19th century, said Jeff Danos, director of operations at the Eureka Springs Historical Museum. Among the museum's artifacts are vintage photos of a gay couple holding hands and a woman dressed in men's clothes, he said.
It started out as a Victorian spa town, where the wealthy could convalesce in healing Ozark springs. Now, it's a place where queer people and conservative Christians coexist with little conflict, Danos said, a reputation its residents are proud of and mention often.
It wasn't until the 1960s and '70s, Danos said, that Eureka Springs burnished its reputation as a safe space for the LGBTQ community. The town became a counterculture hub for creatives and hippies, earning the nickname "the place where misfits fit."