Fire breaks out at boys summer camp near Camp David. No injuries reported

(CNN) A large fire is burning in the dining hall of a Maryland Jewish summer camp for boys, according to a statement posted to Camp Airy's social media Wednesday morning.

No one was injured, but the extent of the damage isn't clear, the camp's post said.

Camp Airy is in Frederick County, Maryland, about 7 miles from Camp David

The fire was reported at around 7:30 a.m. in the camp's dining hall, known as the White House, said camp officials.

"We want to applaud our counselors and senior staff for keeping our campers calm and safe throughout this event, and thank the first responders who remain on site for clean-up efforts," said the post.

