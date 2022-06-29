(CNN) Novak Djokovic was in blistering form as he swept aside Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets -- 6-1 6-4 6-2 -- on Wednesday to progress into the third round at Wimbledon.

The Serb barely had to break sweat on Centre Court as he dominated his Australian opponent throughout, further cementing his position as favorite for the men's singles title this year.

The victory made it 23 wins in a row at Wimbledon for Djokovic -- a run that stretches back to the 2017 quarterfinals -- as well as his 81st at the tournament.

Having been tested in his opening match against world No. 81 Kwon Soon-hoo, this match was more of a parade for the defending champion as Kokkinakis, 26, simply couldn't find a way past Djokovic.

More to follow...