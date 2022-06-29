Nick Kyrgios admits spitting towards a fan during Wimbledon win

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios admitted to spitting in the direction of a fan he felt was "disrespecting" him during his opening round win at Wimbledon.

The Australian star beat home favorite Paul Jubb 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 in an entertaining match, but felt one supporter overstepped the mark in his heckling.

After winning match point, Kyrgios turned towards one of the stands and spat on the floor as he made his way to the net.

When asked by a reporter if he did spit in the direction of that fan, Kyrgios replied: "Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.

"I'm okay with receiving a lot of it [heckling]. What I don't understand is as soon as I give it back, for instance in Stuttgart I gave it back, and I got a game penalty.

