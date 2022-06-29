Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is sworn in to testify during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 28, 2022.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, released a new statement provided exclusively to CNN standing by her blockbuster testimony revealed in a hearing with the House select committee investigating January 6, in light of some pushback on her testimony.

“Ms. Hutchinson stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol,” Hutchinson’s counsel Judy Hunt and William Jordan said in the statement.

