'I'm an optimist': Breyer speaks about the future of democracy in the US
Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his “great honor” to participate as a judge in the “effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

He said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to “take the prescribed oaths” to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at an event U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted celebrating Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House on April 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Jackson was confirmed by the Senate 53-47 and is set to become the first Black woman to sit on the nation's highest court. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Judge Jackson in remarks: I am the dream of the slave

The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms. It suggests that the justices – who have been subject to death threats since the release of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade are eager for the momentous and divisive term to end as soon as possible.

There are two big cases awaiting resolution concerning the environment and immigration.

