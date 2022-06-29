Red Bull sack junior driver Juri Vips after investigation into alleged racist slur on live gaming stream

(CNN) Red Bull Racing has terminated the contract of junior driver Juri Vips after an investigation into his use of an alleged racist slur during a live gaming stream.

"The team do not condone any form of racism."

The 21-year-old Estonian was relieved of all team duties on June 21. CNN has reached out to Vips for comment.

"I wish to unreservedly apologize for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," Vips wrote.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

Earlier this year, he replaced Sergio Pérez to drive Red Bull's F1 car in a practice session ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Vips driving for Red Bull during practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20.

Vips has been racing with the British-based Hitech GP team in Formula 2 this season and currently sits seventh in the standings, although his future with the team is unclear.

CNN has reached out to Hitech GP for comment.