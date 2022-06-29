Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

(CNN) If you needed another reason to get enough sleep, here it is: It may help your heart health.

The American Heart Association added sleep duration to its cardiovascular health checklist. It's a part of "Life's Essential 8," a questionnaire that measures eight key areas to determine a person's cardiovascular health.

The updated list was published Wednesday in Circulation, AHA's peer-reviewed journal , and replaced the association's "Life's Simple 7" questionnaire, which had been used since 2010.

In addition to sleep, the new list retained the original categories: diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, body mass index, blood lipids, blood glucose and blood pressure.

Sleep duration made the list after researchers examined new scientific findings over the past decade that found sleep played an important role in heart health, according to Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the AHA's chief medical officer for prevention.