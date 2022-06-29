Missing 8-year-old boy found alive after more than a week in sewers

(CNN) An 8-year-old boy was found alive in a sewer eight days after he went missing in Oldenburg, northwestern Germany.

The boy, identified by authorities only as Joe, was reported missing on the afternoon of June 17.

The movement of a robot through the sewer system can be seen on a monitor.

Joe was eventually rescued from the sewer system after a passer-by in the local area heard noises coming from a manhole cover early on Saturday morning and alerted the emergency services, the Oldenburg-Stadt / Ammerland police department said in a statement Tuesday.

Joe was found just 1,000 feet from his home address and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

Police said they didn't believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

Read More