Today, you’ll find a deal on the Vitamix Foodcycler, discounted Outdoor Voices gear and savings on the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum. All that and more below.

20% off sitewide

Drybar Natasha Hatendi/CNN

Right now, thanks to a 4th of July sale at Drybar, you can save on premium hair care — from shampoo, conditioner and styling products to tools like blow dryers, curling irons and straighteners. Everything is 20% off, plus lightning discounts will pop up daily through July 7.

Summer Savings Event

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Save on the internet’s favorite sheets, bedding, loungewear and more thanks to this Summer Savings Event at Brooklinen. Now through July 6, you can get 15% off almost everything on the site, including everything you need for maximum cozyness. Swap out your stuffy winter bedding and relax in the softest linen sheets or rest your head on a pillow we love.

30% off summer favorites

Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has long been one of our top picks for activewear, loungewear and even outdoor gear. Right now is a great time to shop the beloved brand — select summer favorites are 30% off for a limited time. Now through July 5, shop bestselling styles like the Exercise Dress, the Hudson Skort, the Doing Things Bra and more at solid discounts.

$399.99 $297.49 at Amazon

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 Vitamix

Looking to cut down on your kitchen waste? The Vitamix Foodcycler is a countertop appliance that breaks down food scraps (including chicken bones!) in mere hours. Like magic, you’ll have nutrient-rich fertilizer that mixes with soil to nourish your garden. Quiet, compact, and odorless, the Foodcycler is a great investment — especially at this low price.

$399.99 $299.99 at eBay

Dyson V8 Animal Stick Vacuum Dyson

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Origin+ is an ultra-light cordless option that’s versatile and especially great for pet hair. comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $100 off at eBay.

More deals to shop

• Set a mood with Philips Hue app-controlled lights, which get even better when they’re at an all-time-low price like right now.

• Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is incredible for moisturizing sun-baked sun, and it’s a major deal at the moment with $10 off on Amazon.

• Tushy bidets are such a Thing that even Nordstrom is selling them — now for 40% off, no less.

• Score 50% off gear, apparel and accessories — that’s over 1,000 items — during this 4th of July sale at Backcountry.

• Google’s Nest Hub 7 is 40% off at Best Buy — and it does everything from streaming Netflix shows to letting you alert the family when dinner is ready.

• Old Spice, Secret and Gillette deodorants are two for $12 at Walgreens, just in time for summer’s sweatiest days.

• If it’s time to brush up on some language skills, Babbel is offering deals starting from 30% off three months to 60% off a lifetime subscription now through July 8.

• Cuisinart cookware and cast iron is the deal of the day at Woot!, so replace those battered pots and pans while the deals are going strong.

• Aerogarden’s Fourth of July sale is going on right now, meaning you can save big on its systems for growing your own herbs — and save big by not having to buy them at the grocery anymore.

• Eddie Bauer’s sales are as legendary as its outdoor gear and clothing, and right now you can save 50% off during its Fourth of July sale, plus an extra 50% off clearance with code CAMPING50.

Deals you may have missed

10% off sitewide

Caraway Caraway

Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you can save 10% off sitewide, including their beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Up to 40% off summer must-haves

Madewell Madewell

Last-minute additions to your summer wardrobe and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madwell’s latest sale. Right now, snag 40% off your select categories — warm weather essentials like shorts, tees and swim — and 25% off almost everything else. Just be sure to use code SUNSHINE to score these savings, now through July 4.

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Up to 25% off sitewide

Fly by Jing Fly by Jing

It’s founder Jing’s birthday, so right now you can take up to 25% off sitewide at Fly By Jing. Shop sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more, and majorly amp up your home cooking. The products, small-batch crafted in Chengdu, bring big flavor to any dish..

Sample sale

Baggu Baggu

If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently receive compliments from strangers. Right now, thanks to the online sample sale, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more — from 25% to 70% off, now through June 27. Shop now before all the bestselling prints are sold out.

Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size-inclusive and ultra-chic — what’s not to love? Now through July 4, the brand is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale, so you can save up to 60% on select styles, from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra-supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.