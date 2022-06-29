7 million in Bangladesh need aid after 'worst floods in memory,' Red Cross says

(CNN) More than 7 million people in Bangladesh are in desperate need of shelter and emergency relief after what one aid agency has described as the worst flooding to hit South Asia in living memory.

Hundreds of thousands of homes near the Bangladesh-India border are underwater, and in the worst-hit areas whole neighborhoods have been submerged, aid agencies said Tuesday.

At least 207 people in both countries have died since the floods began in April, according to official figures.

Torrential rain has caused rivers in Bangladesh -- a densely populated delta nation -- to overflow, submerging areas that border the Indian state of Meghalaya, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Some 94% of Bangladesh's Sunamganj town and 84% of the surrounding Sylhet district are now submerged, the IFRC said. Roads leading to the region have been largely cut off and there are power cuts even in areas not underwater.

Volunteers pack relief materials for flood affected people in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on June 24.

Read More