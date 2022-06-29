6 officers injured in shootout outside a Canadian bank, two suspects were shot and killed, police say

(CNN) A shootout outside a Canadian bank in British Columbia Tuesday left six officers injured and two suspects dead, authorities said.

The suspects were killed after exchanging fire with police outside the bank in Saanich, according to Dean Duthie, the chief constable of the Saanich Police Department.

No one inside the bank was injured, Duthie said, noting it was one of the most violent scenes he's seen in his nearly 27 years of service in Saanich, which is a district municipality on Vancouver Island in the Greater Victoria area.

"What I know about that chaotic, tragic, dynamic, violent scene, the fact that no citizens were injured in any way is truly amazing," Duthie said.

Officers first responded to the scene around 11 a.m. after receiving a report that two armed men had entered a bank.

Read More