A toddler died after being left in a car -- hours later, his father took his own life, police say

(CNN) Hours after the apparent accidental death of a toddler who had been left in a car, the child's father took his own life, authorities in Virginia said Tuesday.

Chesterfield County police received a call at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday indicating that an 18-month-old boy had been left in an unattended vehicle for several hours, the department said in a statement.

Police then received additional information indicating the child's father was at his residence in Midlothian, Virginia, making "suicide statements."

When they arrived, police found the child's body inside the home "and the adult male dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the residence," the statement said.

The investigation indicates the "father accidentally left the child in the vehicle for several hours," the statement said.