(CNN) Major League Baseball has suspended 12 players and coaches following the mass brawl that marred the Los Angeles Angels' win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Three Mariners players received suspensions. Jesse Winker, who charged the Angels bench after being hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz, received a seven-game ban, J.P. Crawford five and Julio Rodriguez two.

Nine players and members of the Angels coaching staff also received suspensions, including manager Phil Nevin for 10 games.

Anthony Rendon is suspended for five games when he returns from injury, Wantz for three games, Ray Tepera for three games and Raisel Iglesias for two games.

There were also suspensions handed to the Angels' assistant pitching coach, bench coach, interpreter and catching coach.

