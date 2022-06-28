Opinion: 'Show them our pecs!' The G7 'boys club' is back

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The photograph tells the story. There they stand, a small handful of the world's most powerful people, smiling in their dark suits: every one of them a man. For the first time in 16 years, the G7 summit, the gathering of leaders of some of the planet's seven wealthiest democracies, doesn't have a single nationally elected woman among the principals.

The moment is particularly jarring because it comes as women in the United States have suffered one of the most grievous reversals to their freedom in recent memory. The G7 boys gathered while the streets of the US were seething with rage, teeming with women and their allies incensed, infuriated after the Supreme Court rescinded Roe v. Wade, the ruling that guaranteed women the freedom to choose what they can do with their bodies -- their lives -- when they become pregnant; one of most fundamental of women's rights. One of the most basic of human rights.

From the formal G7 gatherings high in the Bavarian mountains to the judicial rulings down in Washington, it almost looks as if the Earth is spinning backward.

Does the arc of the moral universe, as has become almost cliché, really bend toward justice? Does history move toward more freedom, more equality, more democracy, more peace? One could be forgiven for thinking those ideas are the product of naively optimistic minds. But is that the right conclusion? Back to that in a moment.

