(CNN) Formula One, Mercedes and the FIA have condemned former F1 driver Nelson Piquet for using a racial slur against British driver Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet used a Brazilian Portuguese racial slur to describe seven-time champion Hamilton when addressing a high-speed collision involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the Silverstone Grand Prix last year.

The racist term was used by the three-time F1 world champion in November of last year, but only came to light recently, when the interview was released Monday.

Hamilton "put the car in and left it there because there was no way for two cars to pass on that corner. He made a dirty move. Lucky for him, only the other one driver [Verstappen] got f**ked," Piquet said in a Portuguese-language interview with the Motorsports Talk channel.

Piquet's comments have been widely condemned.