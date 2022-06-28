Today, you’ll find a deal on Madewell clothing, discounted Solo Stove fire pits and savings at Wayfair. All that and more below.

July 4th Clearance

Wayfair Wayfair

WayDay and Memorial Day might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s July 4th Clearance is here. Get major discounts — up to 60% off — across a bunch of categories during Wayfair’s sale, from now until July 5. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $35, too.

45% off fire pits

Solo Stove Amazon

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pits. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves.

10% off sitewide

Caraway Amazon

Direct-to-consumer brand Caraway offers high-quality nonstick cookware that takes the hassle out of cooking and storage — plus, it’s just gorgeous to look at. Right now, you can save 10% off sitewide, including their beloved fry pan, baking sheets and even linens. Sales at Caraway are super rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Fourth of July Savings event

Lowe's Lowe's

Summer is well underway, which means more time outdoors. If you’re looking to upgrade your patio and yard for lounging, gardening and entertaining, shop discounts at Lowe’s right now. The retailer is offering deals for all your home, garden and lawn DIY projects. Right now, you can save 40% off on patio furniture, up to 30% off outdoor lighting and up to 25% off select power equipment — plus nab discounts on kitchen cabinets, custom blinds, shutters, garden products and more.

Up to 40% summer must-haves

Madewell Madewell

Last minute additions to your summer wardrobe and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madwell’s latest sale. Right now, snag 40% off your select categories — warm weather essentials like shorts, tees and swim — and 25% off almost everything else. Just be sure to use code SUNSHINE to score these savings, now through July 4.

More deals to shop

• Haand’s handmade ceramics are pieces you’ll be keeping forever, and the site is offering 15% off now to July 1.

• Stratia’s excellent line of skincare is 10% off just for you right now - use the code CNN10 to save.

• Stylish tees, sweats, and more are all mega-discounted during the Richer Poorer’s Summer Warehouse sale.

• FunBoy’s very Instagrammable luxury pool floats are up to 30% off sitewide during the brand’s Fourth of July sale.

• Don’t miss this mega summer sale going on at Old Navy, with discounts up to 60% storewide.

• Get your greens in with NutriBullet’s juicers — right now you can take 20% off all of them with the code JUICE now through July 4.

• Z Grills is having a huge sale for the Fourth of July, and you’re going to want in on this pellet-grilling goodness.

• No matter what your fashion opinions, Crocs’ comfort can’t be denied, whether you wear them for practical purposes or as an ironic statement. Right now they’re 48% off on Amazon.

• This dual charger by Anker is perfect for anyone with multiple devices or a partner they’re sharing electrical space with, and right now you can save on it.

• Windmill’s air conditioners aren’t just effective, they’re damn stylish. Get free shipping on the unit of your midsummer dreams with the code FREE.

Deals you may have missed

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Up to 25% off sitewide

Fly by Jing Fly by Jing

It’s founder Jing’s birthday, so right now you can take up to 25% off sitewide at Fly By Jing. Shop sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more — and majorly amp up your home cooking. The products, small-batch crafted in Chengdu, bring big flavor to any dish..

$129.99 $114.99 at Hatch

Hatch Amazon

Hatch is offering their adult sleep device, Restore, at $15 off when you use code SUMMER15 at checkout. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep routine through your phone, with multiple elements to choose from: a reading light, a wind down routine, a fall asleep routine, and more. Plus, you can take advantage of bedtime stories, breathing exercises, audio ecosystems and more.

Sample sale

Baggu Baggu

If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently receive compliments from strangers. Right now, thanks to the online sample sale, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more — from 25% to 70% off, now through June 27. Shop now before all the bestselling prints are sold out.

Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through July 4, the brand is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale, so you can save up to 60% on select styles, from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.