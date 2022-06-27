Today, you’ll find a deal on the Hatch Restore, discounted Vitamix blenders and savings on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker. All that and more below.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

4th of July Sale

Casper Casper

Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Right now, you can score up to $600 off a mattress and 50% off everything else now through July 11. Whether you choose one of Casper’s award-winning foam or hybrid mattresses or want to save on pillows, this sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials.

Up to $100 off blenders

Vitamix Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. Five bestselling models (plus a handy bundle) are seeing solid discounts right now, during this limited-time summer savings event. These powerful blenders are game-changers in the kitchen, so if you’ve had your eye on one, now’s the time to buy.

Up to 25% off sitewide

Fly By Jing Fly By Jing

It’s founder Jing’s birthday, so right now you can take up to 25% off sitewide at Fly By Jing. Shop sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more — and majorly amp up your home cooking. The products, small-batch crafted in Chengdu, bring big flavor to any dish..

$129.99 $114.99 at Hatch

Hatch Restore Amazon

Hatch is offering their adult sleep device, Restore, at $15 off when you use code SUMMER15 at checkout. The thoughtfully designed device lets you program a customized sleep routine through your phone, with multiple elements to choose from: a reading light, a wind down routine, a fall asleep routine, and more. Plus, you can take advantage of bedtime stories, breathing exercises, audio ecosystems and more.

More deals to shop

• Andie Swim makes some super-pretty, super-comfortable swimsuits, and right now you can take 20% off bestsellers with code VACAY20 — just in time for that summer getaway or peak summer pool sessions.

• Levi’s is having an end-of-season sale you’re going to want to shop — save big on jeans, shorts and way, way more.

• Omigo Bidets are basically a seat that attach right to your toilet and right now through July 4 you can get that fresh, clean feeling for 30% off with the code SUMMER30.

• Winix’s four-stage HEPA air purifier is $153.99 right now instead of $219.99 — and not only does it give rooms a spa-like feel (and look great doing it), but it’s similar to the Winix that got our vote for best air purifier for those with pets.

• Crocs are about as comfortable as shoes come, whether you’re wearing them practically or ironically. Now through July 5, you save on select styles and then use the code EXTRA15 for, well, an extra 15% off.

• Greenworks outdoor tools like blowers, self-propelled lawn mowers and string trimmers are up to 43% off on Amazon right now.

• Ulta’s Summer of Hair Love sale is going on now, with buy-one-get-one-50%-off discounts on select products from DevaCurl, Pureology, Joico, Kenra Professional and more.

• Auto Joe car vacuums are the perfect way to get all the summer snack crumbs, road trip debris, and more out from those car seats and carpets, and right now they’re 38% off on Amazon.

• Breville’s “Bluicer,” a.k.a. a blender and juicer in one, is a great addition to your kitchen for hot summer days — and $80 off on Amazon.

• Twelve-count packs of Dove body wash are $37.99 on Woot! right now, making it a great time to go in with flatmates, friends or family on all the body wash you need for the next couple of months.

Deals you may have missed

Sample sale

Baggu Baggu

If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently receive compliments from strangers. Right now, thanks to the online sample sale, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more — from 25% to 70% off, now through June 27. Shop now before all the bestselling prints are sold out.

Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through July 4, the brand is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale, so you can save up to 60% on select styles, from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

30% off sitewide

Aurate Aurate

From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of accessories to match anyone’s style. Treat yourself or a loved one to high-quality jewelry from Aurate. Right now the brand is offering 30% off sitewide — its biggest sale ever — plus the opportunity to give $30 to a cause of your choice. (Use code ACLU to fight for reproductive rights, code TEXAS to fundraise for the Uvalde families via VictimsFirst or code FOREST to plant 30 trees via One Tree Planted.)

Up to 40% off sitewide

Vitruvi Vitruvi

Enjoy up to 40% off at Vitruvi right now and save on gorgeous scents for your home. The brand specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and these discounts are not to be missed. Choose from diffuser models in a variety of colors, then pick out your favorite oil blends. And why not grab an air freshener while you’re at it? This is Vitruvi’s largest sale ever, with everything at 25% off and select items at 40% off, now through July 4.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.