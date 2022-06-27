Camouflaged figures lurking in the bush expose Australia's angst over climate activists

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) Climate activists were sharing toast and coffee at a private campsite in mountains outside Sydney last Sunday when someone noticed movement on a nearby slope.

A member of the group went to investigate and found two figures in full camouflage gear, who appeared to radio for help from a black car that sped to the site.

"We were genuinely confused about why these people were on the property," said Zianna Fuad, a 29-year-old member of climate activist group Blockade Australia.

Video released by the activists shows several of them sitting on a car with deflated tires as an older woman yells expletives at the four occupants, including the two people dressed in camouflage.

"We thought that maybe they were right-wingers that were spying on us," Fuad said.