A 'near complete' mummified baby woolly mammoth was discovered in a Canadian gold field

(CNN) They were looking for gold in the permafrost of Canada's Klondike. Instead, they discovered what Canadian experts say is the most complete mummified woolly mammoth found in North America.

Elders from the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin , a First Nations group that has lived along the Yukon River for millennia, named the mammoth calf Nun cho ga, which means "big baby animal" in the Hän language.

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Chief Roberta Joseph called the discovery a "remarkable recovery for our First Nation" in the release.

"We look forward to collaborating with the Yukon government on the next steps in the process for moving forward with these remains in a way that honours our traditions, culture, and laws. We are thankful for the Elders who have been guiding us so far and the name they provided," Joseph said.

