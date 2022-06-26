Virginia police are investigating vandalism of a pregnancy center following the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

(CNN) Police are investigating the vandalism of a pregnancy center in Virginia following the US Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, they said.

Lynchburg police responded to a property damage call at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Saturday morning, where officers found graffiti spray painted on the building and multiple broken windows, the department said in a news release.

The words, "If abortion ain't safe you ain't safe," were found spray painted in red near the entrance of the center, photos from the police department show.

"Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts," the police release states. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Police released photos of damage done to the building as well as four possible suspects in the incident.

Read More