Off-duty officer who was running for Rhode Island state Senate facing charges for allegedly punching political rival at abortion-rights rally

(CNN) Rhode Island Democratic state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke was punched in the face by her GOP opponent -- a police officer who was off-duty -- during an abortion rights rally at the State House in Providence Friday night, Rourke told CNN in a statement.

Rourke said she was deescalating a situation with a counterprotester "when my Republican opponent Jeann Lugo punched me multiple times in the face."

The incident was caught on video, which appears to show Rourke stepping into an altercation at the protest and almost immediately after, getting punched in the face.

Lugo was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after turning himself Saturday afternoon, Erik Yanyar of the Rhode Island State Police told CNN.

"Following the demonstration, the Rhode Island State Police and Providence Police Department received complaints of physical assaults that occurred during the demonstration. As the result of a joint investigation between the two agencies, a Providence Police Patrolman, identified as Jeann Lugo, age 35, was arrested on a State Police affidavit and arrest warrant on the charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct," Rhode Island State Police said in a statement.

