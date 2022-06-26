(CNN) A person was killed by an alligator near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, according to police.

Following the attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club, the alligator returned to the retention pond, the Sun News reported

The victim's body was recovered from the pond and the alligator was removed and euthanized, police say. The police department's investigation is still underway, authorities said, and the victim's identity and a cause of death have not yet been released.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

