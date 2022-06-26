America's struggle with mass shootings has changed how these people live their lives

(CNN) Minutes after a gunman killed 10 people in a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store in March 2021, a woman stood in the back of the supermarket where she worked in Denver, about 30 miles away, staring at harrowing images of the scene as she scrolled through her phone.

It was bizarre to see photos of employees running out of the King Soopers in Boulder, wearing their uniforms and aprons -- so like those she and her coworkers wore each day, she told CNN. After the massacre, "Every day when I went into work I would think through where the exits are and where I would go if I heard shooting," said Megan W. CNN agreed to use only the first letter of Megan's last name, in light of her concerns about privacy.

"Whenever a customer would get verbally abusive, I would wonder, is this going to be it?" the 32-year-old said. "Are they going to pull out a gun or come back with one?"

and several high-profile mass shootings, and how those feelings have affected the way they live. CNN recently spoke to people about the fear and anxiety they feel amid a surge of gun violence and several high-profile mass shootings, and how those feelings have affected the way they live.

Many, like Megan, described a new, compulsive habit of identifying escape routes or hiding spots in crowded gatherings, or avoiding certain public places altogether. Parents expressed a fear of sending kids to school, or a desire to move abroad. Teachers recounted leaving their chosen career.

Read More