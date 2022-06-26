3 children dead after 911 caller said mother tried to stab them during a house fire in Georgia

(CNN) Three children are dead and their mother is facing murder charges after authorities received a 911 call of a woman allegedly trying to stab her children during a house fire in Georgia, officials said.

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance Friday evening at a home in the city of Rockmart, roughly 40 miles from Atlanta, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies and firefighters entered the home to rescue the occupants and extinguished the fire, police said.

Paulding County detectives and fire investigators, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and investigators from the state fire marshal's office were working at the scene, the news release stated.

Seven children were found inside the home, two of whom were pronounced dead, the release said.

