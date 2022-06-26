Haotong Li overcome with emotion after ending four-year winless drought at BMW International Open

(CNN) Just 10 months ago, Haotong Li was seriously considering walking away from golf.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old walked off the course at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried with one of the great emotional sporting celebrations after ending his four-and-a-half year wait for his third win on the DP World Tour.

And what a way to end it -- after a nail-biting final day, Li sunk the 40-foot birdie putt of a lifetime to beat Thomas Pieters in the playoff and clinch victory at the BMW International Open in Munich.

Shouting and pumping his fists wildly, Li embraced his caddie before covering his face and sinking to his knees on the green. Visibly overcome with emotion, the golfer's passion continued into his post-win interview.

"Where I am now ... it's f**king golf it's just f**king hard to describe," Li told a reporter from the DP World Tour.

