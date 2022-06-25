Three people shot at Illinois WeatherTech facility

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 10:49 AM ET, Sat June 25, 2022

Three people were shot at the WeatherTech facility, according to Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus.
Three people were shot at the WeatherTech facility, according to Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus.

(CNN)A suspect is at large after a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Three people have been shot, Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus said, but the condition of the victims is not known.
Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the facility around 6:25 a.m. local time, and there is now a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they search for the offender, according to police.
      CNN has contacted WeatherTech for comment. The company manufactures automotive products, including floor mats.
        The village of Bolingbrook is a southwest suburb of Chicago, approximately 30 miles from the city center.