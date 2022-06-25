Ghislaine Maxwell is on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, may need to postpone sentencing, lawyer says

(CNN) Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch, even though she is not suicidal, and may need to postpone her sentencing, according to a letter filed on Saturday by her attorney.

Maxwell, 60, is set to be sentenced on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court after being found guilty of sex trafficking a minor and other charges related to a sprawling conspiracy to abuse young girls with the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. She is currently being held at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim said in the letter Maxwell was abruptly removed from the general population, sent to solitary confinement, and placed on suicide watch Friday without a psychological evaluation and "without justification."

"I met with Ms. Maxwell today..." Sternheim said in the letter. "She is not suicidal."

CNN has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment on why Maxwell was placed on suicide watch.

