(CNN) A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police.

The old military ordinance was discovered Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach near the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, according to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is "pretty confident" that the ordinance was an old land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer at the office, tells CNN.

Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous city in Indian River County, was a military training base for WWII. So finding old military ordinances is "rather common."

Wednesday's land mine was "at least the second or third time" the sheriff's office has dealt with an ordinance in 2022, Carson said.

Read More