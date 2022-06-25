(CNN) A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in Orange County, California, according to police.

Wildlife officers on Thursday trapped and euthanized the coyote in the park, Patrick Foy, a captain at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told CNN. DNA from the child's clothing was matched to the coyote's DNA, Foy said.

Coyotes are native to California where they help keep rodent populations under control, California Department of Fish and Wildlife says. But the canines can still pose a threat to humans, especially if they become accustomed to interacting with humans or eating human food.

In April, a coyote attacked and injured a young girl on Huntington Beach , causing serious injuries. Foy said that there have been one or two other coyote attacks on humans in California this year.

