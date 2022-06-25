They cite the same Bible and evoke the same Jesus. But these two Christians are on opposite sides of the abortion debate

(CNN) Both cite the same Bible. Both follow the same Jesus. And both talk about the sanctity of life.

And yet both stand on opposite sides of the contentious debate over abortion.

Trent Horn , an author, speaker and podcaster, is a Roman Catholic and an opponent of abortion rights. Laura Ellis supports legal abortion rights and is project manager at Baptist Women in Ministry, a Baptist group that advocates for women in ministry.

The US Supreme Court building in Washington, on June 14, 2022.

Both personify the divisions over abortion in the church — and show how complex the issue can be when two smart and well-informed people cite scripture to support their point of view.

The US Supreme Court addressed a momentous legal question Friday when the court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade , stripping away nationwide access to abortion. For the first time in almost 50 years, Americans are living in a country where abortion is not enshrined as a constitutional right.

