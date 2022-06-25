What's in the future for weather forecasting?

(CNN) My name is Harry Enten, and I'm addicted to weather forecasting.

However, I'm not a person who pays a lot of attention day to day to climate change.

A 2018 Pew Research Center survey asked people what was the most important topic covered on their local news broadcast. Weather, far and away, was No. 1 at 70%.

By comparison, a 2019 Washington Post poll found 10% say they often talk with their friends about global warming.

This split does make some sense. But as we discuss on the podcast, we can't really separate them as much as we used to do.

Weather forecasts are an immediate concern to pretty much everyone. If a forecast says it's going to rain later today, you're probably going to take an umbrella with you. Climate change refers to long-term changes

An aerial view of devastation after tornadoes struck the Bowling Green, Kentucky, area in December.

Still, for something that interests so many, there are a lot of misconceptions about weather forecasts.

I cover a lot of what goes into the forecasts in the podcast (so tune in), but one big misconception is how accurate they are. While people love to rag on meteorologists who get it wrong, it turns out, forecasts are better than they've ever been.

They've gotten a lot more accurate.

As New York Metro Weather's John Homenuk told me, there are "amazing minds working on producing these weather models. They've gotten so detailed. I keep mentioning (that) we can predict individual thunderstorms, things like that. (An) incredible technology boom has helped us a ton."

One quick way to know forecasts have gotten better is to examine hurricanes and see how the error rate in terms of nautical miles for these storms has declined.

The forecast error rate has dropped by anywhere from about 70% (for a 24-hour forecast) to about 90% (for a 72-hour forecast) since 1970. To put that in perspective, the average error for a 72-hour forecast was about 450 miles off in 1970. Today, it's about 50 miles off.

That improved accuracy has saved countless lives.

Put another way, your local meteorologist has gotten really good -- thanks to weather models and a better understanding of weather patterns.

That said, we'll probably never achieve perfect accuracy.

A big problem is the butterfly effect . As Homenuk pointed out to me, "The big storms are still very complex and very difficult to figure out. ... The joke sometimes in the thunderstorm community is a farmer can sneeze in Oklahoma and change the whole setup."

Another potential problem is climate change. While climate and weather are different, the former may be having an impact on near-term forecasting accuracy.