Owner of Mississippi's last abortion clinic vows to stay open to the end

(CNN) The owner of the only abortion clinic in the state of Mississippi vowed at a news conference Friday afternoon to stay open and continue providing services for women for the next 10 days, hours after the US Supreme Court issued a ruling eliminating the constitutional right to abortion nationwide.

"We are continuing to provide services, and women like me, and there are many throughout this country, will be doing the same thing. And I tell you today we're not laying down. We're not giving up," said Diane Derzis, owner of Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Under the laws of Mississippi, the abortion ban triggered by today's Supreme Court decision will go into effect 10 days after Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch certifies the decision. Fitch has not announced plans for certification.

"So that means that we will be open for the next 10 days and we'll be seeing patients for the next 10 days. Even if they have to do what they've done so often and that's come through this kind of terrorism," said Derzis referring to anti-abortion activists who have frequently gathered near the clinic.

"I will tell you that any patient who contacts us, we'll see them. We'll make sure we see them during that 10 days," said Derzis. "A woman should not have to leave the state to obtain medical care."

