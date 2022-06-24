Four libraries in New York reversed their decision to remove LGBTQ book displays from children's sections after facing backlash

(CNN) A library board in New York reversed its decision to remove all LGBTQ-related displays from its children's section in four of its libraries during Pride month after the removal was criticized.

On Tuesday, four out of seven Smithtown Library Board of Trustees had voted to remove all Pride material displays from the children's section in its Commack, Kings Park, Nesconset and Smithtown locations on Long Island.

"All books on this subject are still part of the Library's Children's collection and can be checked out by anyone wishing to do so," The Smithtown Library Board of Trustees had written on its website about the vote. "These titles have not been removed from the collection."

The library said at the time that they would continue to display Pride month materials in the teen and adult areas of the building.

On Thursday, however, the board met once again for an emergency meeting to talk about the ban, resulting in a reversal on a 4-2 vote. The Pride month material will remain on display through July 15 and be removed afterward at the supervisory librarian's discretion.