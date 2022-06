Law enforcement officials: Supreme Court gun ruling will make our jobs harder

(CNN) The Supreme Court decision which struck down a New York law placing restrictions on carrying a concealed gun outside the home will have drastic consequences for law enforcement, inhibiting their ability to remove illegal guns from the street and protect the public from shootings, officials said.

In the widest expansion of gun rights in a decade, the court's decision Thursday changed the framework lower courts across the nation will use as they analyze other gun restrictions. The case was remanded to the lower court and the law is still in effect until it goes through the lower court process.

The court's ruling in the case, brought by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association, allows more guns to be publicly carried in the largest city in the country and could nullify laws nationwide, including those in Massachusetts and California. Previously, New York state law required people to show "proper cause" before obtaining the license.

The ruling comes at a time when law enforcement officials continue to battle a surge in gun violence , a proliferation of guns on the street and the fast-growing threat of unregulated ghost guns since the onset of the pandemic. Law enforcement officials said the decision will have a ripple effect, exacerbating the issue of gun violence and making it more difficult for officers to identify those who are illegally carrying guns in public.

"Because the State of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State's licensing regime violates the Constitution," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court's 6-3 majority.

Read More