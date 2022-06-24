Lawyer releases pages from Brian Laundrie's notebook in which he admits to killing Gabby Petito

(CNN) The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie on Friday released eight pages from Laundrie's notebook that was found near his remains in Florida in October last year, according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WINK.

In the notebook, Laundrie wrote in part, "I'm sorry to everyone this will affect. Gabby was the love of my life but I know adored by many. I'm so very sorry to her family, because I love them."

On another page, he wrote about Petito being injured and trying to help her.

"I don't know the extent of Gabby's ingerys (sic) only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her," he wrote.

Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said.

