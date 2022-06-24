Paolo Banchero chosen as overall first pick by Orlando Magic in NBA Draft

(CNN) The Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero as the first pick of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Banchero, 19, played for Duke University , averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39 starts.

The forward seemed to shine under the intense pressure of the draft, donning a purple suit and struggling to contain his excitement.

"This isn't even a dream. I feel like this is a fantasy. I dreamed of being in the NBA, but being the No. 1 overall pick, this is crazy," Banchero told reporters, while sitting next to his mom.

"I don't even know what to say. I can't believe what just happened, honestly. I wanted to be in the NBA, but I didn't know I would be here."

