DP World Tour sanctions golfers who participated in LIV Golf series' inaugural event

(CNN) The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, announced it has fined and suspended member golfers who participated in the inaugural LIV Golf series event earlier this month.

The first event for the Saudi-backed breakaway series took place at the Centurion Club just north of London from June 9 to 11.

The DP World Tour said the golfers who breached the Tour's regulations have been fined £100,000 and suspended from participating in the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championships.

"Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members," DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement announcing the news Friday.

"Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

