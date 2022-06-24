There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Cuyana’s beach collection, a new portable aroma diffuser from Saje, and a delicious Brightland olive oil and Bella Creamery bundle that’s perfect for all your summer treats.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

FASHION

Glamourous, elegant neutrals ready for your next summer getaway

Cuyana Cuyana

Cuyana’s new beach collection is full of neutrals in summer-glamor styles and cuts, like flouncey tops, one-shouldered dresses and elegant black scoop-neck one-pieces. There are also accessories to go with, like hats, mini bags and more — and they’re all available to shop starting at $118 from Cuyana.

Cotton basics for every body

Parade Parade

Super-comfy, cotton-focused basics brand Parade has just launched a new collection of 10 styles designed to be gender-neutral — after all, in these kinds of temps, everyone just wants to chill in comfy loungewear. You can shop the new releases, including boxer briefs, cropped tees, rompers, and more starting at $16 on the site, plus bundles including full sets of whatever look you’ll be most comfy chilling out in.

New specs and sunglasses for the sunniest time of the year

Warby Parker Warby Parker

Warby Parker, the OG company for home try-ons, just launched a new collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses made with summer vacations in mind. Starting at $145, the pieces include acetate shades in classic shapes as well as trendier cat’s-eyes and more. There’s a twist this time too: a metal wraparound hinge that zhuzhes up each of the five new looks to the next level. Add some to your card for at-home try-on or head to a store if you’re in need of a new pair of specs this season.

Easy, breezy pieces for before and after the beach

Andie Andie

The only thing we need for a super-comfy Andie swimsuit is a cover-up made from summer’s breeziest fabric: linen. And now, the DTC company has just launched a new line of pieces perfect for pulling on before or after a swim made from a lightweight (and sustainable) linen-rayon blend. The eight styles start at $75 for shorts and include sarongs, skirts with delicate ties at the waist, pants, button-up shirts, and more, all in colorways inspired by the beach.

HOME AND FOOD

Olive oil meets ice cream in a joyful summer bundle

Brightland Brightland

What’s better than great quality olive oil and delicious summer ice cream? Both of them in one sweet, sweet bundle. Brightland and plant-based ice cream shop Dear Bella Creamery have joined forces for a new ice cream flavor that’s crisp and refreshing on these hot summer days. Brightland Champagne Vinegar Peach Crisp. You can get it and more in a Dear Bella Creamery x Brightland bundle ($65) now through August 31 that includes the following treats from both brands: Two pints of the Brightland Champagne Vinegar Peach Crisp Ice Cream, a jar of bee-free honeycomb, a mini bottle of Brightland PARASOL Champagne Vinegar, a mini bottle of Brightland ALIVE Olive Oil. PS: Don’t be alarmed if the oil and vinegar arrive frozen; they dethaw just fine!

The only thing you want to drink in the heat just got easier to make

Mosiac Mosiac

Mosaic’s vegan and veggie meal-delivery service just added smoothies ($7.99) to the lineup, and trust us when we say that it’s all you’re going to want to consume during this part of summer when hot food just… isn’t appealing. The nine chef-designed flavors include Carrot Spice Ginger Papaya, Mango Lassi, Strawberry Tahini, Raspberry Cacao, Cacao Cold Brew, and more — which is a huge range for whatever mood you’re in when the need for a smoothie strikes. They’re 100% vegan, full of protein, and made without artificial sugars, so you can feel good about what you’re putting into your body, too. Just add your favorite liquid and go — they’re ready in two minutes.

Art-driven ice buckets, stemless cups, canteens, and more

Corkcicle Corkcicle

We love pretty vessels for our summer wine times and cocktail hours, and Corkcicle x Gray Malin’s new collab is giving us just that. Gray Malin’s aerial fine art photography, featuring beach scenes, ocean surfers, and more, now comes wrapped around Corkcicle’s canteens, tumblers, stemless cups, and ice buckets. Shop the collection starting at $34.95 while your fave designs are still in stock.

Beautiful scents wherever you are

Saje Saje

Bring aromatherapy with you on the go with Saje’s new portable diffuser: The sleek-looking capsule ($66) is rechargeable and can scent the air for six hours on an intermittent schedule. There’s also three new diffuser blends ($18) to go with, whatever your vibe is: Neroli Nights, Lime Sparkler, and Magnolia Dew.

A trio of mini Sichuan flavor favorites

Fly By Jing Fly By Jing

Sichuan food lovers, meet your new favorite trio: the Shorty Spice Set ($20) from Fly by Jing. Use it for cooking Sichuan at home or jazz up fries, burgers, salads, and more with each 2-ounce jar included in the set. There’s a Sichuan Chili Crisp (hot, spicy and 100% natural), a Chengdu-dumpling-inspired Zhong Sauce (tangy, spicy, umami), and the Mala Spice Mix (11 herbs and spices that can be added to pretty much everything). Shop it now on Fly by Jing’s website.

An elegant color duo with customer-favorite gold handles

Caraway Caraway

Black and white is the color duo behind many iconic things (tuxedos, penguins), and now Caraway’s cookware sets come in your choice of either shade — with the addition of gold handles to really give the pots and pans some polish. The Iconics Collection set ($595) includes everything you need to get cooking: a Fry Pan, Sauce Pan, Saute Pan and Dutch Oven, plus much-loved organizational units so you can get them stored away neatly stat (messy pan cupboards are not elegant).

The handy kitchen brand is coming for our baking cupboard

Our Place Our Place

We have a lot of in-oven baking and roasting to do, tasks that require their own special cookware — and like always, Our Place is here for us. The Always Pan maker just launched a new Ovenware Set ($195) that has all the essentials we need (and of course they nest neatly together, too). The five-piece set includes an oven pan for cakes and big sheet pan dinners, three bakers for side dishes, loaves, and more, and an oven mat so you don’t have to use parchment paper or sticky spray ever again. They come in beautiful shades meant to match or complement your existing Our Place cookware, and we recommend shopping it all stat, before your favorite shade sells out.

The retailer’s great own-brand collection gets into ceramics

Sur La Table Sur La Table

We’ve been very into Sur La Table’s in-house line of cookware, and now the retailer is taking the plunge into ceramic cookware — a.k.a. exactly what we love sauteing, frying and saucing in. Made free of harmful chemicals, they come available for purchase separately or in bundles of varying sizes (some of which are on sale). Among the options? A single oven-safe sauce pan for $99.95 or a set of 10 pieces to outfit your kitchen for $399.95 (was $600).

There’s a new twist to the brand’s kitchen-essentials line

SimpleHuman SimpleHuman

You might know SimpleHuman for its trash cans and bathroom accessories, but now it’s expanding into a new category: eco-friendly paper towels made from 90% recycled material, which are available in 6-packs ($28) and 12-packs ($45) on simplehuman.com. If you want a handy place to put them, SimpleHuman has you covered there, too: You can pick up the brand’s tension arm paper towel holder which lets you tear cleanly with just one hand whether you opt for the countertop or wall-mounted model (both $35).

Insulated tumblers and coolers get a touch of Scandi chill

Yeti Yeti

YETI, maker of hard-to-beat insulated products to keep cold food and drinks cold, just dropped a new summer collection in a slate of hues drawing inspiration from Scandinavia’s natural landscape. Nordic Blue (a steely turquoise) and Nordic Purple (a muted violet) are the latest two shades to join the YETI lineup, and if it’s anything like the rest of the color drops from the brand, it’s likely to sell out fast. Shop it in all your favorite YETI sizes and shapes, be they cooler or tumbler, before they’re gone.

BEAUTY + WELLNESS

A vegan, mattifying moisturizer for hot summer days

Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader

Summer isn’t really known for resulting in matte skin, but you need moisture all year round. Here for that is Augustinus Bader’s new Light Cream ($175), sold exclusively at Sephora. The lightweight formula delivers deep moisture while mattifying skin — basically a one-step product for warm mornings (just don’t forget the SPF!).

A pre-shave scrubbing bar

Billie Billie

A little exfoliation prior to shaving does wonders for resulting in smoother skin, and Billie’s got our legs, pits and wherever else covered with its new Body Buffer Bar ($7). The vegan formula buffs away any dead skin and other rough bits before you run the razor over your skin, helping avoid strawberry legs and painful ingrown hairs (aloe and shea moisturize too).

A relaunched “perfect glide” eyeliner that’s vegan too

Glossier Glossier

Way back when, there was a Glossier eyeliner called Colorslide that was sadly discontinued — but now it’s back as the No. 1 Pencil and better than ever. The vegan formula promises a “perfect glide” with buildable and 12-hour-wearing color that can define, wing or smoky-eye it up — whatever you prefer. You can take your pick of the $16 pencil in classic black, as well as orange, aubergine, dandelion, grey-blue and four other summer-ready shades.

TECH

A nightstand-friendly charger that leaves room for your books

TwelveSouth TwelveSouth

Nightstands tend to get cluttered fast, and here to save you some space (and visual stress) is the HiRise3 charger. Able to juice up your iPhone, Watch and AirPods all at the same time, the elegantly designed accessory ($99.99) takes up less space on your table’s surface than an iPhone.