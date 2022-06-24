Today, you’ll find a deal on the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror, discounted Flexispot standing desks and savings at Baggu. All that and more below.

30% off all Primrose Products at Anthropologie

Anthropologie Anthropologie

Run, don’t walk: the insanely coveted Anthropologie Primrose mirror is on 30% off right now. This is the first time this collection (sans the vanity mirror) has been on sale, so don’t miss this opportunity to save now through June 26. Top rated and ultra-chic, the Primrose mirror collections add a touch of sophistication and glam to your home, no matter what size you choose.

Sample sale

Baggu Baggu

If you’re anything like this writer, you’re a major Baggu fan. The brand makes sturdy, versatile bags and accessories that consistently receive compliments from strangers. Right now, thanks to the online sample sale, you can find discounts on bags, pouches, home goods, masks and more — from 25% to 70% off, now through June 27. Shop now before all the bestselling prints are sold out.

Anniversary Sale

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is sustainably made, size inclusive and ultra chic — what’s not to love? Now through July 4, the brand is hosting its annual Anniversary Sale, so you can save up to 60% on select styles, from bestselling workout gear to swimwear to lounge sets and more.

Up to 26% off at Amazon

Flexispot Flexispot

Whether you’re stuck working from your kitchen table, your couch or even — gasp! — your bed, your posture is probably suffering by now. It’s time you made your remote office setup more official with this deal on Flexispot standing desks and workstation accessories, available for less from Amazon today. Or, if you’re already the proud owner of a desk you like, transform it into a standing desk with one of Flexispot’s standing desk converters, also on sale, which happen to be our pick for best standing desk converters.

$249.99 $129.95 at eBay

AirPods Pro Apple

You can snag a refurbished pair of AirPods Pro for just $129.95, beating the lowest price we’ve seen on a new pair by almost $50. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Grab these AirPods Pro today — they’re restored according to the manufacturer’s specifications and come with a one-year warranty.

More deals to shop

• Cuisinart’s small appliances are refurbed and ready to go on eBay right now, with deals like $20 off four-cup choppers, $60 air fryers and $15 off seven-speed blenders.

• Waterpik’s Cordless Pearl water flosser is way more fun than floss and currently about $18 off on Amazon (plus it comes with four tips for precision flossing).

• Ditch the disposable tampons and pads and get a sustainable DivaCup instead, now just $14.99 at Woot!

• Men’s classic Tevas are $24 off on ShopBop before they’re gone at this incredibly low price.

• Summersalt’s Warehouse Sale is a rare occasion but an extremely shoppable one: Now through July 5, use code SALE30 for 30% off sitewide.

• Refurbs are a great way to score big discounts on electronics, and four-packs of Philips Hue smart light bulbs are $34.99 on eBay for the ultimate in mood lighting.

• Snag a KitchenAid food chopper from Walmart right now: They’re $15 off and hold 3.5 cups of future salsa, chimichurri and more.

• Macy’s Sandal Sale is going on now, with discounts of up to 40% off women’s summer shoes, including ones of dressing up as well as lounging around.

• Cuisinart’s sleek stainless steel kettle has customized temperature controls (so you can stop boiling your tea water in the microwave) and is 32% off at the moment.

• The famously insulating HydroFlask tumbler measures in at 22 ounces and is 26% off at Nordstrom Rack right now.

Deals you may have missed

30% off sitewide

Aurate Aurate

From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of accessories to match anyone’s style. Treat yourself or a loved one to high-quality jewelry from Aurate. Right now the brand is offering 30% off sitewide — its biggest sale ever — plus the opportunity to give $30 to a cause of your choice. (Use code ACLU to fight for reproductive rights, code TEXAS to fundraise for the Uvalde families via VictimsFirst or code FOREST to plant 30 trees via One Tree Planted.)

Up to 40% off sitewide

Vitruvi Vitruvi

Enjoy up to 40% off at Vitruvi right now and save on gorgeous scents for your home. The brand specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and these discounts are not to be missed. Choose from diffuser models in a variety of colors, then pick out your favorite oil blends. And why not grab an air freshener while you’re at it? This is Vitruvi’s largest sale ever, with everything at 25% off and select items at 40% off, now through July 4.

End of Season Sale

Adidas Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear, or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get up to 50% off top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids during the End of Season Sale. Plus, use code SAVINGS at checkout to save $30 on orders of $100 or more.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

$129.99 $89.99 at Staples

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 at Staples, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Buy 1, get 1 50% off at Walgreens

Walgreens 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on face and body SPF from tons of trusted brands like Neutrogena, La Roche Posay, CeraVe and Bondi Sands right now at Walgreens. Thanks to this buy one, get one 50% off sale, you can save on all the sunscreen you’ll need this summer, from waterproof to baby to makeup priming options.