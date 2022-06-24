New Zealand sea sponge populations 'dying by the millions' due to climate change

(CNN) Shocking images have emerged from New Zealand showing millions of once-velvety brown sea sponges bleached bone white, the worst mass bleaching event of its type ever recorded, marine scientists say.

The alarming discovery comes amid a continued rise in ocean temperatures , a trend that scientists say is overwhelmingly due to planet-warming fossil fuel emissions.

New Zealand scientists discovered thousands of bleached sea sponges in May of this year, in cold waters off the country's southwestern coast. Further findings showed the damage was far worse, with millions -- possibly tens of millions -- of sea sponges affected throughout the Fiordland region.

"This is one of the most abundant sponges in Fiordland, and so it's a really wide-scale event," said James Bell, a marine biology professor from New Zealand's Victoria University.

Bell, who led the team responsible for spotting the initial bleaching event last month, told CNN that despite the extensive mass bleaching, some sponges were still alive and consuming oxygen.