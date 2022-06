World's largest bacterium discovered is the size of a human eyelash

(CNN) These are bacteria like you've never seen before -- likely because, until now, all known bacteria could only be seen using a powerful compound microscope.

and size of an eyelash, has been found in Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles, according to a study published Thursday in the A newly discovered bacterium that is large enough to be visible to the naked eye, and resembles the shapeand size of an eyelash, has been found in Guadeloupe in the Lesser Antilles, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science

Thiomargarita magnifica -- a reference to its exceptional size -- has an average cell length greater than 9,000 micrometers, which is nearly 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) in length. Cells of most bacterial species are around 2 micrometers in length, although larger ones can reach 750 micrometers.

T. magnifica can grow up to 2 centimeters long, according to study coauthor Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist and scientist at California's Laboratory for Research in Complex Systems, and an affiliate at the US Department of Energy Joint Genome Institute.

"To understand how gigantic that is for a bacterium, it is the same as if we were to find a human as tall as Mount Everest," he told CNN Wednesday.

