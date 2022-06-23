West Memphis Three member asks court to allow for new DNA testing

(CNN) The story of the "West Memphis Three," whose decades-long murder case was the source for a noted documentary trilogy, is scheduled to return to court Thursday with attorneys for one of the three men seeking access to evidence they want tested anew for DNA.

Jason Baldwin, Damien Echols and Jessie Misskelley Jr. were convicted in 1994 for the particularly brutal murder of three Cub Scouts in West Memphis, Arkansas, a year earlier.

The men were released from prison in 2011 after signing Alford pleas, in which they maintained their innocence but acknowledged that prosecutors have evidence to convict them. As part of a plea deal, they were given time served as their sentences.

In 1993, the bodies of Steve Branch, Chris Byers and Michael Moore -- all 8 years old -- had been left in a ditch, hogtied with their own shoelaces. Prosecutors argued the defendants, who were teenagers, were driven by satanic ritual and that Echols had been the ringleader.

This January, Echols' attorneys filed the petition for new DNA testing, saying it "might serve to identify the killer(s)" and bring justice to the case. Echols' petition asks the judge to approve testing done with an M-Vac wet vacuum system. Such testing was not available previous times the evidence was tested.