Driver in 2017 Times Square car attack that killed 1 and injured 20 found not responsible due to mental illness

(CNN) A Manhattan jury found the man who drove his car onto bustling sidewalks of Times Square in 2017, killing one person and injuring at least 20 others, is not responsible for the attack because he was suffering from mental illness, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The jury determined Wednesday that Richard Rojas, 31, should not be held responsible by reason of mental disease or defect and he will not face a standard prison sentence for the charges against him, the district attorney's office said.

Instead, the office said, he will be involuntarily mandated to a psychiatric setting determined by the judge.

Rojas, a Bronx resident who had served in the Navy, plowed his car into crowds of pedestrians in Manhattan's buzzing Times Square on May 18, 2017. He jumped the sidewalk in the car on the west side of 7th Avenue at 42nd Street and barreled through three blocks before crashing at the northwest corner of 45th Street, police said at the time.

When he emerged from the smashed vehicle, witnesses on the scene worked to restrain him. At the time, he told a traffic agent, "I wanted to kill them all," according to the criminal complaint.

A wrecked car at the intersection of 45th and Broadway following the attack.

