'Outrageous.' New York leaders react to the US Supreme Court ruling on state gun law

(CNN) New York leaders are expressing outrage at the US Supreme Court's decision to knock down a century-old law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed gun outside the home, with Gov. Kathy Hochul calling the ruling "outrageous."

"It is outrageous," she said on Twitter, "that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons."

The decision issued Thursday, in a case brought by an NRA- backed group and two individuals, could potentially allow more guns to be carried in public. Critics say the ruling will impair sensible solutions they think can curb gun violence.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez also condemned the ruling by the nation's highest court, suggesting it would make public safety even more difficult to enforce.

"New York's strong gun laws have saved lives for more than a century, and the Supreme Court's decision to open the door for millions of New Yorkers to carry a concealed weapon is a nightmare for public safety," he said in a statement. "Evidence is overwhelming that states with permissive gun laws see much higher rates of gun deaths -- from accidents to suicide, domestic incidents to street crime."

