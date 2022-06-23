Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'

(CNN) Ohio State University has officially registered a trademark for the word "THE" after a nearly three-year battle to clench legal branding access to a word that's deeply meaningful to the school's overall identity.

The university in Columbus will use the word "THE" for branded products associated with the school and sold through its athletics and collegiate channels, OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson said Wednesday in a statement to CNN.

"THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives," Johnson said.

The university filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2019 after fashion designer Marc Jacobs also filed to trademark the same word, Johnson said.

Last year, the university and the designer reached an agreement that allows both of them to register "THE" branded products for continuous use and license, Johnson explained.

