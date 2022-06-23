Owner of Louisiana nursing homes indicted on 15 felony charges after residents died at temporary hurricane shelter last year

(CNN) The owner of seven nursing homes across Louisiana that evacuated residents to a warehouse as Hurricane Ida approached last year has been indicted on felony charges after seven residents died at the temporary shelter, officials said.

Bob Glynn Dean was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, five felony counts of Medicaid fraud and two felony counts of obstruction of justice, according to a Wednesday news release from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Five of the seven deaths at the warehouse shelter were considered storm-related, state health officials said. In total, more than 800 residents were taken to the facility ahead of the storm.

A joint investigation by the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) "revealed Dean refused to move his residents out of the warehouse following Hurricane Ida, billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care, and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement," the AG's news release said.

Dean's attorney, John McClindon, told CNN Wednesday Dean plans to plead not guilty to all charges he's facing and said Dean's mental health will factor into the case.

