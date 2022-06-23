(CNN) Authorities in Florida are investigating the deaths of two cave divers at a wildlife park, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were alerted Wednesday afternoon after one of three teenagers who were spending the day at the Buford Springs Cave called 911, the sheriff's office said.

The teens, who arrived at the park earlier that morning, had talked with the two divers before the men got into the water, authorities said.

When the two men came back up, they talked with one another and then dove back in, authorities said.

"The juveniles believed the discussion was in regards to going back down into the 'cave' and whether or not they had enough air in their tanks to complete their dive," the sheriff's office added. "One of the divers is believed to have mentioned that he possibly had a leak in his tank."

