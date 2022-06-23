Allstate and Progressive end relationships with local insurance agency due to alleged racist Juneteenth sign

Two major insurance companies terminated their relationships with a Maine insurance agency after it allegedly displayed a racist sign about the Juneteenth holiday earlier this week.

Photos taken Monday, which CNN has obtained, show a sign taped to the inside window of the Harry E. Reed Insurance agency in Millinocket, Maine.

"Juneteenth ~it's whatever... We're closed. Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens," the sign said.

According to CNN affiliate WGME , the person who says they posted the sign issued an apology on Facebook, writing in part on the company's page: "I am so sorry for any pain I have caused and the negative attention it has brought to our beautiful community."

Photos show the sign taped to the window.

CNN has seen the Facebook post and reached out to the individuals listed as the owners of the insurance company as well as the person who says they posted the apology.

Read More